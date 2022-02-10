1 dead after crash at South Fulton intersection, police say

Authorities responded to the intersection of Oakley Industrial Boulevard and Parkaire Place around 5:30 p.m.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler truck Thursday evening, according to South Fulton Police.

South Fulton Police said the 18-wheeler was heading north on Oakley Industrial Boulevard while the other car was heading south. The driver of the other car died after crossing into the northbound lane causing a crash between both vehicles.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, police said. The driver of the other vehicle has not been identified at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.