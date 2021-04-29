Fiery crash in DeKalb leaves 4 hurt, including 2 children

All of the victims are in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County crews responded to a fiery crash Thursday night where some victims were trapped, authorities said.

According to Captain Dion Bentley of DeKalb Fire and Rescue, the crash happened on Oakvale Road and involved two vehicles.

Bentley said there was one adult and two children in one car; the fourth person was in a separate vehicle.

All of the victims are in critical condition, Bentley said.