The venue, located in Tennessee, was used during the 1996 Summer Games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An early morning fire destroyed the Ocoee Whitewater Center Tuesday.

The venue served as the host site for paddling events, such as kayaking and canoeing, during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

Years later, it remained a popular spot for locals and tourists with the waters of the Ocoee River surging just steps beyond the center's back doors, with sweeping views from the balcony.

The river's flow was modified to create the paddling venues, with grandstands and observation towers added for the Olympics.

Tennesee Department of Transportation crews in the area saw the structure on fire and 12 area fire departments responded to the site.

Crews report the fire has been contained, but an investigation will begin as to the fire's origin.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that an agent has responded to the scene of the fire to assist in the investigation.