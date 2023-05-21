'Devoted' and 'beloved' Oconee County deputy dies unexpectedly

The sheriff's office said Lt. Underwood was a native of Oconee County and "faithfully served this community" as a deputy sheriff for 21 years.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A north metro sheriff's office is "deeply saddened" after the death of one of their own.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Scott Underwood died unexpectedly late Friday afternoon on May 19. The sheriff's office did not share more details on the cause.

"He had genuine passion for his work in law enforcement and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

According to the sheriff's office, Underwood was a "devoted" husband and father of two teenage sons.

"Please keep his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother," they asked.