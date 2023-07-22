'Infectious smile' | Off-duty Alpharetta Police officer tragically passes away from medical emergency

​Bradley Rocks leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, mother and several siblings.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta Police Department officer sadly passed away Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency while off-duty, the agency said in a social media post.

Master Police Officer Bradley Rocks died in the early morning hours on July 20 with his wife by his side. The department did not state what type of medical emergency Rocks suffered.

Rocks was also a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving three years in the military before starting his law enforcement career with the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Rocks was originally from.

He joined the Alpharetta Police Department in 2006 within the agency's Uniform Patrol Division. He later became a motor officer in the department's Motors Unit.

"Rocks was known for his easygoing personality, his infectious smile, his love for his wife and children, and his passion about being a motor officer," the department said in the post.

