x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Offender arrested following arson and burglary in Riverdale

The incident was reported June 8 at around 5:48am when officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Drive in Riverdale.
Thinkstock

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a burglary and arson Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported June 8 at around 5:48 am when officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Drive in Riverdale.

Officers at the location report they had to breach the door of a residence after an offender retreated into a bedroom, claiming he had a firearm.

The offender was wanted out of Fulton County for Aggravated Assault and Robbery, with a violent history, police said.

After several attempts to gain compliance with verbal commands, the offender eventually surrendered without further incident. No firearm was located, according to police.

The charges include Terroristic Threats and Obstruction.

Related Articles