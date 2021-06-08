Offender arrested following arson and burglary in Riverdale

The incident was reported June 8 at around 5:48am when officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Drive in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a burglary and arson Tuesday afternoon.

Officers at the location report they had to breach the door of a residence after an offender retreated into a bedroom, claiming he had a firearm.

The offender was wanted out of Fulton County for Aggravated Assault and Robbery, with a violent history, police said.

After several attempts to gain compliance with verbal commands, the offender eventually surrendered without further incident. No firearm was located, according to police.