COVINGTON, Ga. — Slow, but steady.

That's how the Shepherd Center is describing the progress injured Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper.

Cooper, 34, was severely injured Sept. 3 when he was shot in the head while responding to a shoplifting call at a Covington Walmart.

Since then, Cooper has been recovering, first at Grady Hospital, and now at the Shepherd Center's Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program.

As Cooper continues to make progress, the community is continuing to rally around the injured officer.

On Thursday night, Eastside High School honored Cooper - an alumni - under the lights of the football field, dedicating their game against Luella to Cooper.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Covington Police Department, planned to lock arms with the players before the game, a gesture Cooper may be able to watch on Facebook Live.

Cooper is still participating in physical, occupational and speech therapy daily.

Right now, doctors don't yet know how long he will be hospitalized at Shepherd Center.

For those who want to donate online to help support the medical-related expenses for Officer Cooper, there is a GoFundMe account set up.

