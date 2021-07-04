Officer fires weapon after suspect drives toward police, APD says

Atlanta Police said one person was detained while the other suspect took off from the scene.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer fired their weapon toward a suspect Tuesday night who allegedly drove a pick-up truck toward police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 8 p.m., an officer was investigating a possible wanted person for armed robbery by checking the vehicle’s license plate at a location in the 1700 block Campbellton Road.

When additional officers arrived at the scene for backup, police said a foot chase took place and they were able to detain one person.

The other suspect, they said, jumped into a black pickup truck and drove towards the officer.

"The officer discharged their firearm towards the suspect," APD said.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect was struck by the officer’s gunfire, polce said.