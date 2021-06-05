Officer hit by car on I-20 East while trying to help stranded driver, APD says

A black sedan made its way through and rear ended an officer's car causing it to crash into the stranded driver's car, meanwhile also hitting another officer.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was hit by a car while trying to help out a stranded driver on I-20 East Saturday morning.

According to a report, officers were called to I-20 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW to help the driver around 4:42 a.m.

When one of the officers arrived, the officer activated emergency lights and pulled behind the car while another officer was in the process of closing down the highway.

A black sedan made its way through the closing, and rear-ended the officer's car causing it to crash into the stranded driver's car, APD said.

The other officer was standing outside the patrol car and was hit by the sedan. At the time, the officer was wearing a traffic vest.

APD said the officer and the driver of the sedan were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three vehicles were extensively damaged, according to APD.