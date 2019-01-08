DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dunwoody Police officer is in stable condition and recovering at an area hospital after he was dragged during a traffic stop on Thursday.

At around 11:40 a.m., authorities confirmed that two officers pulled over a vehicle on Ashford Dunwoody at I-285. They said "the driver fled, dragging one of our officers onto 285."

According to Sgt. Parsons, the vehicle entered I-285, began swerving in and out of traffic and side-swiped another vehicle as responding officers pursued the suspect.

Police did not say when the officer being dragged fell off the suspect's car.

Following another crash involving three vehicles, the suspect stopped near Roswell Road and a foot chase began.

The suspect was pursued and captured.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., police remain on the scene of the incident and multiple lanes of traffic are blocked. At one point, as many as three lanes were closed.

The Ashford Dunwoody ramp was also closed.

Drivers should expect heavy delays from I-85 through Sandy Springs.

