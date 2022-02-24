APD officer hurt after crash in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, police say

APD said the officer has a knee injury and was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and stable.

ATLANTA — An officer was injured during a crash in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and North Eugenia Place NW, where you can see a car that had crashed into a fence.

APD said the officer has a knee injury and was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and stable. According to APD, there was another person injured -- the driver of the other vehicle who had neck pain.