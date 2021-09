Scenic Highway is shut down between Wisteria Drive and Dogwood Road.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A police officer and another driver were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Snellville.

Scenic Highway was shut down between Wisteria Drive and Dogwood Road as they investigated.

Snellville Police Dept. Det. Jeff Manley said the officer was responding to a different accident when it happened.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown.