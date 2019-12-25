CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says a deputy was injured and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

It is the second officer-involved shooting involving a Clayton County deputy in two days.

According to a release by Hill, the shooting occurred off Ben Hill Road in the City of South Fulton after a pursuit that started in Clayton County. The pursuit involved a stolen vehicle and wanted suspect, the release said.

The deputy was struck by the suspect's vehicle, according to Hill.

(note: the video attached to this story concerns the earlier officer-involved shooting from Tuesday)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is en route to investigate.

GBI Public Information Officer Nelly Miles tweeted that a press release will be issued once details are in. It is the 84th OIS the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

On Tuesday, a deputy shot a suspect wanted on multiple warrants during a pursuit.

In that incident, according to an initial GBI report, a sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a truck driven by 24-year-old Donald Clark Wright III off Jonesboro Road in Morrow, after being alerted that the vehicle was connected to a wanted person.

The GBI said Wright initially stopped, but then sped off. Authorities said the deputy followed the truck, until it wrecked a few miles away off Phillips Road in Lake City. The GBI said the deputy fired his gun, hitting Wright once. Wright then ran tried to run away, the GBI said, but he was later caught off Helen Street.

Wright was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center, where he was listed as stable. He is expected to survive. No deputies or officers were injured.

