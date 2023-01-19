1 hurt after traffic stop leads to shooting in Doraville; GBI investigating

One person was sent to the hospital.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene after a traffic stop turned into a shooting Thursday, according to Doraville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before noon at DeKalb Technology Parkway near Chamblee Tucker Road. Currently, parts of the parkway are being blocked off with crime scene tape.

A person was hurt in the shooting and rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance, police said. No officers were hurt.

