It happened early Monday morning.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — An officer-involved shooting has Hwy. 78 in Snellville shut early Monday morning.

Police were active at Summit Chase Dr & Hwy. 78 in what was described as a SWAT situation.

Gwinnett Police confirmed the officer-involved shooting, but further details were not immediately available.

The closed portion of Hwy. 78 stretches from S. Crestview Dr. to Rosebud Rd.

This is an officer-involved shooting in Snellville, confirms @GwinnettPd. We have a crew headed to the scene #MorningRushATL https://t.co/8tdYwavqdU — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) January 11, 2021