LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – “He was great at everything he did and wasn’t shy that he was going to be Chief someday,” said Gwinnett County Police Officer Spillman, as he began his eulogy in honor of fallen Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney.

Addressing Officer Toney’s friends, family and fellow officers, Spillman read Psalm 34 … “The Lord is close to the broken hearted.”

“We are broken hearted,” Spillman said.

He talked about Toney’s sense of humor – including the story behind the photo of Toney covered in mud.

“He was chasing a suspect out of a swampy area … and I’m shocked he actually gave credit to the fire department,” Spillman said. And of course, he wrote in the post, “I caught his butt.”

Spillman said Toney had a passion for the community and recalled the special video of him playing basketball with local children.

“He shined a light on all of us through his social media,” Spillman said. “He posted about kids he met on duty. He helped deliver a baby …” Spillman recalled. “And on Thanksgiving, he told us just how much he loved his mom’s mac and cheese.”

During the eulogy, Spellman said Toney packed everything in his car and moved to Georgia to join the Gwinnett County Police Department.

“He didn’t know a soul,” said Spillman, “He was committed to putting others first and he was like a brother to his fellow police officers. Today, our hearts are heavy due to the loss of Officer Toney, a beloved family member, role model, friend and excellent police officer.”

