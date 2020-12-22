Columbus officer who fatally shot Black man failed to turn on body camera, has been relieved of duty

Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was disturbed to find out the officer did not turn on his camera until after the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther said a Columbus police officer who fatally shot a Black man early Tuesday morning has been relieved from duty after it was discovered the officer did not turn on his body-worn camera before the incident.

Officers responded to Oberlin Drive in northwest Columbus just after 1:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency call about a man sitting in an SUV, turning it on and off.

The department said police arrived at the scene to see a garage door open and a man inside. The man walked toward the officer with a cell phone in his left hand.

One officer fired his weapon, striking the 47-year-old man. He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man shot was visiting someone at the home, according to the department. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

The department says the body-worn camera footage also documents a delay in the rendering of first-aid to the man. The dashcam in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part because the officers were on a non-emergency run without lights or sirens.

“We are still raw from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and less than 3 weeks ago, Casey Goodson Jr. Early this morning we learned of the killing of another African American at the hands of law enforcement,” Ginther said.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon with Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., Ginther said he was disturbed to find out the officer did not turn on his camera until after the shooting.

Ginther said there is a function with the cameras that allows a 60-second lookback, recording a minute prior to being turned on but does not record audio.

The mayor said the shooting itself was captured, we do not know what the officer or man said. He added a second officer who was at the scene also did not turn on their camera.

Ginther said the city invested more than $5 million in cameras for officers and have been proven to be a valuable tool to citizens and officers in situations like this, adding it was unacceptable they were not turned on.

"Let me be clear, if you're not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus,” he said.

Ginther said the officer who fired his weapon has turned in his badge and gun. He will not return to work until he has been cleared by an independent psychologist, according to the department of public safety.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Ginther said he has asked the U.S. Attorney David DeVillers to review the investigation and determine if the man’s civil rights were violated.

"I am deeply saddened, frustrated, angry, demanding answers of what happened in our community earlier this morning. And I am committed to transparency and accountability in our division of police,” Ginther said.

In a statement, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said: “The Division invested millions of dollars in these cameras for the express purpose of creating a video and audio record of these kinds of encounters. They provide transparency and accountability, and protect the public, as well as officers, when the facts are in question.”