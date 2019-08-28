AUBURN, Ga. — Officers are required to react quickly in emergencies, and one dramatic rescue caught on police body camera shows just that.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 25, Auburn, Georgia Police responded to the intersection of Countyline Auburn Road and Freeman’s Brock Road for a single car crash.

Police said a 2009 Kia Sportage had left the road and crashed, somehow coming to a stop on the passenger side. The car's engine was on fire - and quickly spreading - as officers ran up to the scene to find a woman trapped inside.

The dramatic body camera video from the Auburn Police Department shows the police officer sprinting over to the car engulfed in flames and begin to use his baton to ram the front windshield.

"Hold on babe! I got you!" the officer shouts, while continuing to slam the window. "Hold on!"

Moments later, another officer drives up to the scene.

"I need to get on top!" the officer shouts. "She's still in the car!"

The officers together continue to try and kick out the front windshield of the car. The officer wearing the body camera runs away to try and flag down an approaching fire crew, but a split second after, a boom sends glass shattering.

The video then cuts to an officer dragging a woman away from the car.

"C'mon, we gotta keep it moving, babe," the officer shouts.

"It's OK," the officer says, as the woman sobs.

"You're OK baby," he says.

The police department praised the officers' "quick thinking and determination," which they said saved the woman.

"Sgt. Underwood and Officer Rucker’s courageous actions were vital in saving this young woman’s life," the department said in a statement.

The department said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries. While, both officers received minor lacerations to their hands from the glass, they were treated and released.

The cause of the accident, meanwhile, is still under investigation by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

