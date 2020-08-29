1 of 2 officers shot in St. Louis is critically injured, police chief says

One of the officers was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg

ST. LOUIS — Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the South Grand neighborhood in the 3700 block of Hartford around 5:45 p.m. This is near Tower Grove Park.

Both officers were transported to a hospital. One of the officers was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. During a press conference, Chief John Hayden said the officer who was shot in the head is in very critical condition.

Police said a suspect is barricaded inside a house in the area. The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint and is still in the home. That suspect did not know the couple.

There are multiple streets blocked off.

“Our officers have been going through a lot this summer.” Hayden said.

Hayden said both officers are around the age of 29.

Hayden also said a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.

There are more than two dozen police officers are outside the emergency room at Saint Louis University Hospital.

RIGHT NOW: This is how close we can get to Hartford. This is the scene at Arsenal and Grand right now, as police are blocking the roads. One couple I spoke to says they were about to eat dinner when they saw police swarm the area. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/U82tXq3y4I — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) August 30, 2020

"Please keep our injured officers and all the men and women of @SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as this situation continues to develop. Their friends, family and loved ones, too."

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner,

“We extend our deepest concern and sadness surrounding today’s unfortunate events. I want to extend my prayers for the injured SLMPD officers and their families.”