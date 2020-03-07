Officers' wives are spreading joy to police force by way of goody bags

Atlanta police officers are getting some joy from their wives back at home.

ATLANTA — Local members of the National Police Wives Association gathered on Friday to assemble goody bags for Atlanta Police officers who have been working long hours under what many have described as some difficult conditions over the past few weeks.

According to Karen Smillie, who works with the organization, they have received donations from across the nation and are looking to spread some cheer for their spouses who are out on the front lines.

"They've had a lot of long days; twelve-hour days," she said. "They're still out there doing the job that they love, and that's why they're doing it."

While they have already received donations from across the nation, they are still happy to receive more help from all quarters.

"Operation Morale Boost is an Amazon Smile account. So you can just log on; it's directly linked to our P.O. Box and we would be so, so appreciative for more donations," she said. "Right now, these are going to APD, but, because we have so many donations, we're willing to start spreading it across the state of Georgia."

