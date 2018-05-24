OFFICIAL RULES: "OH, SAY CAN YOU SING?" AJC PEACTHREE ROAD RACE NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTEST

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below. The WXIA AJC Peachtree Road Race National Anthem Singing Contest (the "Contest") is open only legal U.S. residents of the state of Georgia who are 10 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WXIA-TV ("Sponsor"), TEGNA, Atlanta Track Club, and their respective affiliated companies, contractors and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees and contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Contest Period will begin at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 and end at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, June 15, 2018 (the "Contest Period"). The Entry Period begins at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 and ends at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, June 8, 2018 (the "Contest Entry Period"). The Voting Period begins at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, June 11, 2018 and ends at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, June 15, 2018 (the "Contest Voting Period").

Internet Entry. Enter by visiting Sponsor's website at (http://www.11Alive.com) completing all of the required information, and uploading one (1) original video of no longer than three (3) minutes in length in which the entrant sings The National Anthem. A limit of four (4) individuals may be included in each submitted video. Each video submission must be in English, be an authentic, original video created by the contestant, and the contestant must own the copyright of the video submitted. The contestant must appear in the video and be at least 10 years of age, and no other individuals under the age of 18 may appear in the video. If the contestant is over the age of 18, they may include family members in the video who are under 18 years of age. The parents or legal guardians of contestants, between 10 and 17 years of age, must consent to submission of the video. Videos must not have been published or displayed previously. Sponsor will accept the formats of .mov, .wmv or .mp4. Any music used in a submitted video must be an original composition of contestant or in the public domain. Sponsor reserves the rights to refuse any video it determines to be obscene, offensive, unacceptable or inappropriate, and any video depicting frontal nudity will be ineligible and withdrawn. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party's intellectual property rights, either in the description or video. Contestants certify that any individuals of any age shown in video furnished, have been informed that their video has been entered in a Contest and have no objection to Contestant's submission and Sponsor's display and posting of such video for purposes of this Contest. Videos must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary minor editing. All entries may be posted on all Sponsor's websites or social media profiles, or displayed on Sponsor's newscasts, at Sponsor's sole discretion.

Maximum one (1) entry per contestant. Entries must be received by 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to contestants. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to contestants. By entering you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. All eligible entries will be evaluated by a team of judges from 11Alive and Atlanta Track Club and the top five (5) video submissions will be posted on Sponsor's website (http://www.11Alive.com) and open for public voting by individuals who are 13 years or older beginning at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, June 11, 2018 and ending at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, June 15, 2018. Voters will cast their vote by selecting the video that they consider as the best. Limit one vote per day per person during the Contest Period. The video entry with the highest percentage of recorded eligible votes as of 12:00 pm (E.T.) on Friday, June 15, 2018 will be the winner. In the event of a tie; the winning entry will be randomly selected by the Sponsor from among the tied entries. Decisions of Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds. The winner will get to sing The National Anthem at the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2018.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The Winner will be notified on or about Monday, June 18, 2018 during 11Alive's morning news program, Morning Rush. The Winner will also be notified on or about Monday, June 18, 2018 via the email address provided on winner's entry form. The winner must respond to the winner notification within the time period specified in the email notification. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner must present a valid photo identification. Winner may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected entries, poor quality videos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. By participating in this promotion, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant's participation in the promotion, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the race including cancellations or delays.

8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant's submitted entry, including any accompanying video or description, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsors may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsors.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The WXIA AJC Peachtree Road Race National Anthem Singing Contest is sponsored by WXIA-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after June 18, 2018) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to "Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), WXIA AJC Peachtree Road Race National Anthem Singing Contest, 1 Monroe Place, Atlanta, GA 30324. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Kelly Krammes at 404-733-2292 or kkrammes@11alive.com.

© 2018 WXIA