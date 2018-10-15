LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. -- A 4-year-old child is dead after being accidentally run over by his father in middle Georgia.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday evening, at a home on Shady Brooke Lane, Sunday. The community where the crash happened is roughly 50 miles south of Atlanta.

According to the Georgia State Patrol 36-year-old William French of Barnesville was behind the wheel of his Toyota pickup truck and was backing up in the driveway.

Officials said French's 4-year-old son darted behind the truck. Without knowing it, GSP said French backed over the child.

First responders took the child to Spalding Regional Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Lamar County investigators said that the Georgia State Patrol has taken over investigation of the accident.

