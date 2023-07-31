2 dead, 1 missing on Lake Lanier over weekend

The identity of the missing person has not been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Multiple tragedies were reported on Lake Lanier over the weekend with two people now dead and one still missing.

Man electrocuted

A man was killed last Thursday after jumping off a dock into the lake, according to Georgia DNR.

This happened near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County.

Officials provided limited details on what precisely occurred other than to say the victim, 24-year-old Thomas Milner entered the water from his family's dock and was heard screaming shortly after.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said neighbors took a boat over to help Milner, jumped into the water, and described "a burning sensation he recognized as an electric shock."

Authorities add that the neighbor swam ashore and turned off a power box before pulling Milner from the water.

DNR adds that the victim was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he later died.

Man drowns

A 61-year-old drowned in Lake Lanier Saturday, game wardens said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said game wardens along with Hall County fire rescue personnel were called to a drowning call near East Bank Park. They began searching for a man who was swimming from a boat and did not resurface.

Authorities searched for the man, identified as Tracey Stewart, 61, using boat-mounted sonar. Hall County fire officials also used ROV.

Just after 9 p.m., Stewart was recovered under 46 feet of water.

27-year-old missing

Search were on the water working to locate a 27-year-old man Sunday.

Game wardens and Hall County fire crews were first called to the search near Van Pugh Park on Saturday after the man was swimming and never came back up, according to DNR.