Bodycam video | Oglethorpe County sergeant hailed as hero for pulling man out of burning home

Sgt. Andrew Brooks of the Oglethorpe Sheriff's Office was given the Life Savers Award at the end of January for his actions.

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — A sergeant in the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office was hailed as a hero by the county's fire and rescue service after pulling a man from a burning home.

Oglethorpe County Fire and Rescue said in a news release on Thursday that Sgt. Andrew Brooks had been honored with the Life Savers Award for his actions in the December incident.

The sheriff's office provided bodycam video of the rescue, which can be seen above this story.

According to the Oglethorpe fire service, on the afternoon of Dec. 5 county fire and rescue services responded to a home after a 911 call from someone inside, who said the house was on fire and smoke was filling the house.

Sgt. Brooks was first on the scene ahead of fire and EMS crews and did not wait to take action.

"Knowing that the resident was still inside of the structure, which by this time had been fully filled with thick smoke, Brooks made entry to attempt to find the resident and get him out of harm’s way," the fire service said. "From Sgt. Brooks’ body camera footage, you can see that it took several attempts to find the victim and to pull him to safety. "

The man was then taken to the hospital.

"If it was not for the selfless actions of Sgt. Brooks, the outcome could have been much different," the fire service said.

The sergeant was awarded the Life Savers Award last month "for his heroic actions and selfless duty to the citizens of Oglethorpe County."