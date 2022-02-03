Atlanta Police to provide update about man found dead in Old Fourth Ward near BeltLine

Thomas Arnold was found shot near the BeltLine on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Police are releasing new details Wednesday about a man found shot and killed near a busy portion of the BeltLine in the Old Fourth Ward over the weekend.

Atlanta Police said someone flagged them down Saturday morning and directed them toward Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue in northeast Atlanta where they found Thomas Arnold dead Saturday morning.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said it had also responded to an "unresponsive male" at the location before Atlanta Police assumed control of the scene.

"Upon conducting a preliminary investigation, officers observed that the adult male appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound," police said.