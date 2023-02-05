Old Fourth Ward neighbors hoping to convince Georgia Power on expansion design alterations

They gathered for a meeting Wednesday night and several expressed their concern about the impact of the expansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Residents in the Old Fourth Ward are hoping they can still influence an expansion plan Georgia Power has in place for its substation in the neighborhood.

They gathered for a meeting Wednesday night and several expressed their concern about the impact the expansion would have on the fabric of the community.

"I just wish that when people talk about the stakeholders in the situation, what they meant was the people they're serving and not their shareholders, that's really about it," said Steven Imle, one of the residents at the meeting.

Georgia Power has contended the plan they've put in place is the "least disruptive and also the most cost-effective" they could've chosen. Misty Fernandez with the company told 11Alive's Doug Richards the larger site is necessary to modernize the substation, which is needed as the city's electricity needs and population expand.

One of the neighborhood organizers, Sam Shapero (himself an electrical engineer), said he doesn't understand "why they're building the substation as large as humanly possible."

"There’s smart ways of doing it and there’s dumb destructive ways of doing it. And Georgia Power has chosen the dumb destructive way," he told 11Alive.

He gave a presentation at Wednesday night's meeting, and said he came away feeling encouraged by the community response.

"We presented what we thought was the better way forward, we believe Georgia Power could come up with a smaller design, still give the community all the capacity we need," he said. "We had a lot of energy in the room, I think the community was really engaged."

Among those in attendance were City Council President Doug Shipman and Councilman Amir Farokhi, who represents the Old Fourth Ward.

Shapero explained the next step would be to go to the Public Service Commission - the state regulatory board that oversees Georgia Power - to try and see if they can get a modified proposal for the substation expansion.

"Assemble a small team to interrogate Georgia Power about some of the design decisions they've made, say 'hey you don't have to do this, let's do this instead,'" Shapero said. "Let's go from 90,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet, really engage in an engineering discussion."

Daniel Herrmann, who was also in attendance, endorsed that approach.