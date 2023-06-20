Person in critical condition after shooting in Old Fourth Ward

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Boulevard Northeast and Pine Street.

The shooting itself happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Two people were shot and police said one of them is still in critical condition.

Officers add that all those involved are in custody. However, detectives are still working to determine why the incident occurred in the first place.