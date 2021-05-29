17-year-old dies in Old Fourth Ward shooting

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, the shooting happened at 398 Parkway Drive NE north of Ralph McGill Boulevard NE around 1:55 p.m. Officers arrived to find the teen victim with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but ultimately died of his injuries. The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is now investigating the deadly shooting and working to determine the circumstances behind it.
Currently, there is no description of a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. In their most recent statement, Atlanta Police said some details may change as more information comes to light.