17-year-old dies in Old Fourth Ward shooting

It happened Saturday afternoon on Parkway Drive.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting happened at 398 Parkway Drive NE north of Ralph McGill Boulevard NE around 1:55 p.m. Officers arrived to find the teen victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but ultimately died of his injuries. The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is now investigating the deadly shooting and working to determine the circumstances behind it.