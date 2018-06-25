ATLANTA -- An Atlanta senior center in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood had to be evacuated Monday morning after a haze was found in the pool.

According to Fulton County officials, The Atlanta Fire Department had to temporarily evacuate Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility in the 500 block of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, NE, as they investigated the haze in the pool. Officials determined the haze was caused by a freon leak.

The facility received an all clear and operations have returned to normal, but the pool area will be closed until further notice.

The Department of Real Estate and Asset Management is handling repair issues, according to county officials.

