ATLANTA — A 4-year-old child has her mother to thank for coming out of a stairwell floor collapse with relatively minor injuries - though the same may not be true for the mother.

Atlanta Police were called to the 600 block of Parkway Drive on Thursday to reports of an injured person. They soon learned that a woman was leaving the location when the metal grate on the second floor gave way. Both the victim and her 4-year-old girl fell.

The woman had injuries to her left arm, back and torso. But her fast thinking prevented the child from being seriously injured.

Atlanta police said she cradled the little girl in her arms as the floor gave way. Both were taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation. It's unclear what - if any - injuries the little girl had. Police also haven't released the condition or identity of the injured mother.

