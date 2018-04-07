ATLANTA -- Law enforcement officers from several agencies are doing their part to keep July Fourth activities around metro Atlanta safe.

In the Old Fourth Ward, 11Alive got a chance to take a glimpse at the high tech security center.

The 2018 Fourth of July festival, Fireworks in the Fourth Ward, begins at 5 p.m.

In one room, some of the most experienced security agencies in the state are all working together to keep Atlantans out of danger.

"We want to make sure the citizens have a fantastic event and our officers plan for these types of events every day, every week, every month so this is game day for us," said APD Deputy chief Scott Kreher.

Authorities are on the ground and in the air.

Without giving too much detail we have electronic surveillance, we have human surveillance we have our uniformed officers," Kreher said.

"We have our air unit that's available it has significant intelligence gathering ability and then we've got other resources that are up and around the city."

While the AJC Peachtree Road Race went off without any major security issues, the concern is now on keeping pedestrians free from danger as they navigate around Independence Day events.

The fireworks show at this event is set to begin at dusk.

