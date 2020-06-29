Atlanta Police called to Old Fourth Ward near BeltLine due to shooting

Officers were called to Old Fourth Ward Skatepark to reports of a female shot multiple times.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they are investigating a shooting after being called to the city's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Sunday night.

The report of a person shot came in around 10:30 p.m. near 830 Willoughby Way NE - the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

According to Officer Steve Avery, the victim was female and had multiple gunshot wounds. He said that police don't currently have suspect information.

Police haven't said what condition the victim is in or what led up to the shooting. The Old Fourth Ward Skatepark sits just off the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail which is often extremely busy during the day.

Atlanta Police haven't said if there were any witnesses or innocent bystanders in the area when the shooting occurred. 11Alive's crews on the scene saw a section of Willoughby Way blocked off with police tape and, behind it, investigators and other officers working the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.