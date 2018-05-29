ATLANTA -- A 20-year-old woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just after noon in the 500 block of Boulevard NE. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and the shooter nowhere to be found.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or a possible motive. However, the victim said the suspect may have been driving away in a gray sedan.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance and was alert and breathing according to police. However, her condition was not released.

© 2018 WXIA