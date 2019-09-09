ATLANTA — Police confirm a shooting just blocks away from Ponce City Market is fatal.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened in the 600 block of Boulevard NE, near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police said homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Neither information on a motive nor a suspect description were available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest details.

