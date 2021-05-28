One-block stretch of Edgewood Ave. to be closed to car traffic on weekends through summer

The avenue will be closed between Jackson St. and Boulevard.

ATLANTA — A one-block stretch of Edgewood Ave. in Atlanta will be closed to vehicle traffic this summer, in a response to some of the street-racing and drag-laying observed in the area last summer.

The block between Jackson St. and Boulevard, which is home to bars including the Georgia Beer Garden, Joystick Gamebar, and Sister Louisa's, will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The measure takes effect starting today, May 28. Barriers will be in place on the weekends starting Friday mornings and being removed Monday mornings.

District 2 Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi told 11Alive he and District 5 Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong legislated the policy.

It will continue until Sept. 12.