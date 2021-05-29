Plane with 7 passengers crashes into Middle Tennessee lake; all presumed dead

A plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina in Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon. One person has been reported dead.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — A small plane, a Cessna C501, has crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said seven people were on board the plane when it crashed. One person has been confirmed dead and the others are presumed dead.

The plane, registered to JL & GL Productions LP in Brentwood, was headed to Palm Beach, FL, when the crash occurred.

Late Saturday night, Rutherford County EMA released the name of the passengers – William J. Lara, Gwen Shamblin Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, TN.

All of the victims were part of the leadership team of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. Gwen Lara was the founder of Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries.

Authorities say that the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport around 11:00 a.m.

Multiple agencies on scene of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. FAA & NTSB en route.



Dive Teams determining extent of crash site, examining the debris field, & conducting search & rescue.



Boaters and private aircraft urged to stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/T5DjH3ozBr — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) May 29, 2021

The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams as well as others on the scene are working to find out the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field and are conducting search and rescue operations.

Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.