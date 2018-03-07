ATLANTA -- A house fire left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Fire, the fire happened at a residence on Harvel Drive and H.E. Holmes Drive.

One person has died and firefighters have not said if there were any other people inside the home during the fire.

Firefighters have not released the age or name of the victim at this time and the cause is still unknown.

