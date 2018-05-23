ATLANTA-- Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood on the city's south side.

APD confirms two men were shot in the 800 block of Smith street Tuesday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on a possible motive or suspects.

We will continue to update this breaking news story on 11alive.com

