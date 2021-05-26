One person dead inside camper following fire in Forsyth County

The victim has been identified only as an adult middle-aged female, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Forsyth County are investigating a deadly fire that took place inside a camper Wednesday morning.

The name of victim has not been released, but officials report the victim was a resident in the area of 2600 Hammond Drive.

Forsyth Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers told 11Alive that firefighters responded to a call about that a person was trapped inside a burning structure at around 7:13 am.

Crews responded and reported they were able to see a column of smoke from the area.

When they arrived, firefighters found a burning camper type trailer.

"They knocked the fire down in short order, made entry into the camper, and unfortunately confirmed there was a deceased person inside,” Shivers said.

