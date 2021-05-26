One person dead inside camper following fire in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Forsyth County are investigating a deadly fire that took place inside a camper Wednesday morning.
The name of victim has not been released, but officials report the victim was a resident in the area of 2600 Hammond Drive.
Forsyth Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers told 11Alive that firefighters responded to a call about that a person was trapped inside a burning structure at around 7:13 am.
Crews responded and reported they were able to see a column of smoke from the area.
When they arrived, firefighters found a burning camper type trailer.
"They knocked the fire down in short order, made entry into the camper, and unfortunately confirmed there was a deceased person inside,” Shivers said.
The victim has been identified only as an adult middle-aged female, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Hammond Drive has been re-opened to traffic, but officials say investigators will be on the scene for most of the day on Wednesday gathering evidence.