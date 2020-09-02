ATLANTA — One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on Atlanta's west side Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Matilda Place, according to Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Department.

Avery said that when officers arrived, they found a three-vehicle wreck with one driver entrapped.

The initial police investigation indicated that a 2006 Mazda 3 heading westbound on Hollowell Parkway crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2011 Ford F150, head-on.

Avery said that the impact knocked the Mazda into a third vehicle, leaving the driver of the Mazda trapped inside his car.

Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded, but the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, Avery said.

One of the drivers of the other vehicles, along with two of the passengers from the other vehicles, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Avery.

He said the Atlanta Police Accident Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation, but at this point, he said he does not anticipate any criminal charges in connection with the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother















