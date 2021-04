The incident happened Thursday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person died in a wreck and subsequent fire that has shut down I-20 EB east of Atlanta on Thursday, fire officials said.

Capt. Dion Bently with DeKalb Fire confirmed the single fatality in the two-car wreck, which happened at State Route 155/Candler Rd. in DeKalb County.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or condition of others who might have been involved in the wreck.