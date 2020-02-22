ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A 55-year-old woman was killed in a crash that resulted from a police chase in Adairsville on Saturday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The GSP said the incident began at about 9:14 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a 2015 Mini Cooper on Interstate 75 in the Adairsville area for speeding.

When the driver failed to pull over, the trooper began the chase, the GSP said.

The Cooper exited the interstate, heading south on US 41.

The GSP said that when the Cooper ran a red light at Highway 140 in Adairsville, it struck two other vehicles.

One of the two vehicles was occupied by the 55-year-old victim who passed away as a result of the crash, according to the GSP.

The occupants of the third vehicle had complaints of minor injuries, the GSP said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken into custody and faces many charges in connection with the incident, according to the GSP.

The GSP said there was no contact between the trooper's vehicle any of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash site remained an active investigation scene as of 12:30 p.m., according to the GSP.

The GSP said the names of those involved are being withheld at this point.

