DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Glenwood Avenue in unincorporated Decatur.

Police said three people were ejected from the crash at 2001 Glenwood Avenue.

A man, a woman and a minor were injured, and officials said the male is believed to be the fatality. The crash involved two vehicles.

As of Sunday morning, Dekalb police had not released the dead man's name, only saying he was 40 years old.

No names have been released.

