One person found dead at Whole Foods store in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — On Friday morning, Atlanta police officers responded to the Whole Foods store in the 3500 block of Northside Parkway for a call about a "person down".
When officers arrived, at about 9:13 a.m., they found an unresponsive male victim with facial injuries.
According to police, he was pronounced dead by Grady EMS crews and the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
Police said investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The police investigation remains ongoing.