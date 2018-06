MONROE, Ga. -- At least one person was killed in a shooting involving the Walton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Two people were shot and one of them is dead, according to the GBI who is now investigating. The Walton County Sheriff's Office deferred all questions to the GBI.

Officials told 11Alive no deputies were injured in the shooting on Lovers Lane in rural Monroe, Georgia.

PHOTOS | One killed in shooting with Walton County Sheriff's Office

© 2018 WXIA