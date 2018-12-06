ATLANTA -- One person is in critical condition and two dogs are dead after a house fire late Monday night.

At 11:40 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Harold Avenue for a residential fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.

A woman in her 60s was rescued from inside the home in a back bedroom of the basement and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is in critical condition.

There were a total of four people inside the home, including a 5-year-old girl and a man in his 40s, that were able to make it out but two dogs were killed in the fire and one cat is still missing, according to Atlanta Fire.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

