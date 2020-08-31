Publix gets rid of one-way aisle policy at some stores

Publix will still have overhead announcements, signs and markers on the floor at checkout to remind people to maintain social distance as they shop.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets said one-way aisles at some of its stores will be a thing of the past.

Publix store locations that don't have a local ordinance requiring the one-way aisles will discontinue them.

"They were initially adopted to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, we've adopted this into our routines," said a tweet to a customer from Publix Help.

That doesn't mean shoppers won't be reminded to maintain social distancing in other ways. Publix will still have overhead announcements, signs and markers on the floor at checkout to remind people to maintain their distance as they shop.

Customers and employees are still required to wear masks while inside, according to a store policy that was enacted in July.

Publix has also increased sanitation efforts through frequent and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces like carts, door handles, PIN pads, ATMs and vending machines, using a disinfection cleaner before every store opens and throughout the day.

There are also plexiglass shields at all registers and pharmacies to help protect employees and shoppers.

