SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people were arrested during an investigation into the source of deadly narcotics in Spalding County.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Units and Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement Unit arrested 30 people for felony drug, gang, and related charges.

Investigators said the goal of the operations was to find the source of narcotics believed to have killed three people in the county.

On Friday morning, October 26, deputies executed arrest warrants and search warrants across Spalding County and surrounding counties.

Other agencies like the GBI West Metro Narcotics Task Force, DEA HIDTA Groups 2 & 3, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Tri-County Drug Task Force, and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office assisted in these arrests.

Thirty people were arrested in Spalding County and two were arrested in Banks County.

Investigators are still looking for an additional 29 people associated with the investigation and currently have outstanding warrants.

