City ordinance allows restaurants to use parking spaces for table space

A new ordinance passed by the Atlanta City Council on Monday, December 7, gives restaurants a way to serve more diners, by allowing them to apply for a permit to place tables on the sides of streets where parking spots are now.

"I hope this is one small thing we can do to make it more likely that restaurants survive the pandemic," said Amir Farokhi, 2nd District city councilman. "We've seen this be successful in cities across the country and we're excited that this is now an option."

Outdoor dining in Atlanta is nothing new, and even sidewalk dining has been allowed, but this takes that to another level.

"What this does is essentially create a formal mechanism for restaurants to request the city to allow them to use a public parking space for dining outside their restaurant," said Farokhi.

He adds that the loss of the parking spots was not a deterrent with so many using rideshare services or walking or biking. Plus, he said that drivers have plenty of other options for parking.

"There's ample parking in the city of Atlanta," he said. "It's usually just a parking garage so you have to know where to look."

Farokhi's district covers parts of Downtown, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, and Virginia-Highland -- areas densely packed with restaurants that are trying to survive.

"I hear from them all the time, looking for ways for them to expand beyond their four walls," Farokhi said. "I'm excited about the life it (the new concept) will bring to our sidewalks and streets and streetscape."