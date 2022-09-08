Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for this DeKalb County city

Athens-Clarke County recently reduced the penalty as well.

STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city.

A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation.

Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.

Just last week, Athens-Clarke County reduced the penalty for less than an ounce to just a $1 fine.